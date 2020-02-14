VouchForMe One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,135.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $27,135.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.