Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

VMC stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 637,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,352. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,066,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

