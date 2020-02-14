W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0446 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $595,390.00 and $168,591.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,337,571 tokens. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.