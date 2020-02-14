W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

