W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 952,023 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.65% of W. R. Berkley worth $82,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,556,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,745 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WRB opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

