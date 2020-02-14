W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will announce sales of $428.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.60 million to $441.60 million. W. R. Grace & Co posted sales of $469.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE GRA opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

