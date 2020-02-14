Wagerr Market Cap Hits $7.10 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and Livecoin. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $7,819.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,056,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,676,657 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

