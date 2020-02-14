Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

