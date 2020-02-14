WandX Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, WandX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WandX token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. WandX has a market capitalization of $92,895.00 and $9.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.