Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $103.54. 20,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $103.39.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.02.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.