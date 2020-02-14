Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE:WCN traded up C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$137.17. 107,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.78. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$107.83 and a one year high of C$137.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.

In other news, Senior Officer David G. Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$111,637.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,903,315.10.

Separately, KeyCorp raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

