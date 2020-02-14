Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $138.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

WM stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 445,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 38,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

