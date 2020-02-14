Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $132.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Shares of WM opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.48% of Waste Management worth $4,149,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

