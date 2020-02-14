Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CFO Acquires $55,834.55 in Stock

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,834.55.

WTRE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,434. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Get Watford alerts:

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Watford by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Watford by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Watford by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Watford by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.