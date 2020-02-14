Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTRE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watford in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Watford by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Watford by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watford in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

