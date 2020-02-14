Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WSO traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.95. 8,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Watsco has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.68.

Get Watsco alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.40.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.