Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

