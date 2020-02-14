Wavesbet (WBET) Trading Down 37.7% This Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 44.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Wavesbet has a market cap of $93,483.00 and $31,311.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018219 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00099501 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008802 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

