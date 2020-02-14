Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 41.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

