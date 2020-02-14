Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WELL Health Technologies (WELL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WELL Health Technologies (CVE: WELL) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – WELL Health Technologies was given a new C$2.45 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial.

2/7/2020 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.50.

2/4/2020 – WELL Health Technologies was given a new C$2.20 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – WELL Health Technologies was given a new C$2.50 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.20.

Shares of CVE WELL remained flat at $C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 682,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,233. WELL Health Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million and a PE ratio of -51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.