Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PulteGroup (PHM)

1/29/2020 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed its industry in the past year. The trend is expected to continue, courtesy of impressive fourth-quarter results. Earnings and revenues topped analysts’ expectations by 5.6% and 1.5%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues grew 27% and 0.6%, respectively. Higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics, backed by lower interest rates and improved affordability, had a positive impact on its performance. Despite an unimpressive start to 2019, it ended the year on a solid note with $1.2 billion cash, $1.1 billion operating cash flow and net debt-to-capital ratio of 21.7%. Focus on entry-level buyers is commendable, considering the ongoing market dynamics. Its orders from first-time buyers jumped 57% in the quarter. However, rising land and labor costs partly compressed margins.”

1/28/2020 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

1/7/2020 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – PulteGroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

PHM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

