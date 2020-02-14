Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG) recently:

2/13/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 792 ($10.42) price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/22/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 792 ($10.42). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 655 ($8.62).

1/7/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 727 ($9.56) price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

IAG opened at GBX 628.80 ($8.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 623.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

