Wells Fargo & Co Increases Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $440.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

NYSE BIO opened at $379.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $260.37 and a 52 week high of $391.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

