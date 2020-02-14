Wells Fargo & Co Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $248.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $228.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

NYSE LIN opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Linde has a 1-year low of $165.93 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,827,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,835,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

