Wells Fargo & Co Raises Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $80.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Knight Equity lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Lee Thomas H Partners LP acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $303,601,000. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $5,757,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $195,204,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,581,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

