Wells Fargo & Co Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $141.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

NYSE:IFF opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $41,282,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

