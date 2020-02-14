Wells Fargo & Co Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $180.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Synopsys stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $161.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,115,000 after acquiring an additional 204,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,500,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,474,000 after acquiring an additional 469,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,683,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,450,000 after acquiring an additional 731,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

