Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 208.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $88.62. 638,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,567. Welltower has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

