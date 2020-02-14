Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 146.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.