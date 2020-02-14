West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WTBA opened at $23.71 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $386.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $121,120 over the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 437.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 48,454 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.