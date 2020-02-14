Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 644,528 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Western Midstream Partners worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after buying an additional 6,677,468 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after buying an additional 756,133 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.622 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

