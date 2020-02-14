Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director Purchases C$23,430.00 in Stock

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas purchased 35,500 shares of Westhaven Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,563,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,971,890.20.

Shares of WHN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.64. 16,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a market cap of $62.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Westhaven Ventures Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.

Westhaven Ventures Company Profile

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

