Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 627,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 391.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 942,982 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 247,086 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,448,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

WPRT stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

