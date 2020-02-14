WeTrust One Day Trading Volume Reaches $760.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and DDEX. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $760.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, DDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

