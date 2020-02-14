WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.25 Million

Brokerages expect that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $456.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.94 million. WEX posted sales of $381.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.38.

WEX opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. WEX has a 52-week low of $169.48 and a 52-week high of $234.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.15.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Caldera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,175,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 322,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WEX by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

