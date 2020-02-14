WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $233.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEX. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $206.15. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 151.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. WEX has a 1-year low of $169.48 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Saturna Capital acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in WEX by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

