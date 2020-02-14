Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $44,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,166,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 212,079 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.25 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

