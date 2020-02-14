Weyerhaeuser Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 209.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 191.5%.

WY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,904. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Argus boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

