William Blair Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Market Perform

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.06. 28,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $417,070.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,941,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 311,941 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 817,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

