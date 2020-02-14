Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,106,290 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Williams Companies worth $82,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 166.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.