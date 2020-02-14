Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $204.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLTW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after buying an additional 623,864 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $76,973,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after buying an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

