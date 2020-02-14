Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Intel makes up 6.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $67.23. 9,342,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.