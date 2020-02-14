Winco (WCO) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Winco has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winco token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Over the last week, Winco has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winco Profile

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. The official website for Winco is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

