Wings Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Wings has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $67,709.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

