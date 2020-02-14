WINk (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.58 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $27.35 million and $2.58 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

