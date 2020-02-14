Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €240.00 ($279.07) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €181.00 ($210.46).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €141.75 ($164.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is €125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

