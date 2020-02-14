Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDI. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €181.00 ($210.46).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI stock opened at €141.75 ($164.83) on Friday. Wirecard has a one year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a one year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.