WPP TOKEN (WPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $388.00

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $39,102.00 and approximately $388.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.04 or 0.06192725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024885 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00100684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.