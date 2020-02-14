Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.69 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,144,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

