X-CASH (XCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $38,467.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00048704 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,516,751,586 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.